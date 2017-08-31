Judge overrules judicial diversion for Chattanooga bus driver

Johnthony Walker, 24, school bus driver involved in fatal Chattanooga crash.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. - Judge Don Poole denied the request Thursday for a judicial diversion, or alternate sentence, for Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker.

Walker's attorney argued that her client's $100,000 bond should be lowered as well.

Walker faces six charges of vehicular homicide in the 2016 bus crash that claimed the lives of six students. Included in his original charges are four counts of reckless aggravated assault, and one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver.

Several long-time friends of Walkers were in court to share their experience with Walker and to vouch for his character.

Walker's attorney, Amanda Dunn, then began pressing the case that a second vehicle may have contributed to the deadly crash.

Video purports to show the second vehicle, a white van, turning on to Talley Road, about the same time as the crash.

The motion claims Johnthony Walker encountered the large vehicle as he was making a turn on Talley Road . And there was quote, "insufficient room in the roadway for these two vehicles to pass safely," according to Chattanooga NBC Affiliate, WRCB.

The motion goes on to say, Walker steered the bus to the right to avoid a collision with the other vehicle. Walker's attorney says video footage will confirm the circumstances, as well as an eyewitness. This evidence will be presented in court on Thursday.

Walker also faces seven counts of assault and 14 counts of reckless aggravated assault, according to the Hamilton County Criminal Court docket.

