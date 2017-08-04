Judge sentences Knoxville man after police find disturbing cache of child pornography

A Knox County judge sentenced a man to ten years in prison without parole after police found hundreds of disturbing images of child pornography on the defendant's cell phone.

58-year-old Anthony A. Boruff of Knoxville pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Exploitation of a Minor Thursday. The judge sentenced Boruff to ten years in prison, which Boruff was ordered to serve 100 percent of the time.

Once released from prison, Boruff will be required to register as a sex offender and will be place on community supervision for the rest of his life.

On May 23, 2017 investigators with the Knoxville Police Department's Children Task Force received information that Boruff had obtained child pornography and that it was on his cell phone.

ICAC investigators received a warrant and seized the phone a day later, and a forensic examination revealed the phone had 622 file images depicting sexual acts involving infants, as well as children involved in sadomasochistic acts.

ICAC investigators arrested Boruff on six counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, which are Class B felonies.

When officers arrived to arrest him, they found Boruff sitting on the floor of his living room. When they spoke to Boruff, he did not come to the door and appeared "very lethargic."

Knoxville fire crews were called to break open the door for a welfare check, but KPD said Boruff eventually opened the door and appeared to be intoxicated with several self-inflicted wounds to his arms.

KPD said Boruff stated he was suicidal, and he was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation

Boruff has remained in custody at the Roger D. Wilson Detential Facility since his arrest.

