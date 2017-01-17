Junkyard dog catches Sweetwater car thief

Police in Sweetwater credit Chester for helping catch a car thief.

SWEETWATER - A 7-year-old dog named Chester is credited with tracking down a thief accused of taking a car from James Body Shop and Towing in Sweetwater.

The shop's owners noticed two cars missing from their lot in early January. They were valued at a combined $30,000. Patrick Ayers - the shop owner's son - says that money would have come out of their pockets. Fortunately, Chester was paying close attention.

"He was acting all funny and running through the yard and stuff," said Patrick. "So my brother walked the fence, then we saw her up and under one of the cars."

Police found 46-year-old Julie Brown hiding under a car, with Chester standing guard. Officials say she later confessed to taking other vehicles from the property. Investigators tracked down the second vehicle.

The Ayers are thankful for their "junkyard dog" and say he is taking his watchdog duties very seriously now.

WRCB in Chattanooga contributed to this report.

(© 2017 WBIR)