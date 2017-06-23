Jury: Brandon E. Banks guilty in Vanderbilt rape case

Brandon Banks sits in the courtroom during closing arguments. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE - A jury on Friday found Brandon E. Banks, a former Vanderbilt University football player, guilty of aggravated rape in the gang rape of an unconscious woman that four years ago to the day pitched the university into the national spotlight.

After a four-day trial, the jurors deliberated for about 15 hours over the course of two days before delivering a mixed slate of verdicts.

Banks was charged with seven counts. Here are the charges and the verdicts the jury delivered:

Count 1: aggravated rape; not guilty

Count 2: aggravated rape; not guilty

Count 3: aggravated rape; guilty

Count 4: aggravated rape; not guilty

Count 5: aggravated rape; not guilty

Count 6: aggravated sexual battery; guilty

Count 7: aggravated sexual battery; not guilty

The aggravated rape conviction carries a 15-year prison sentence.

Jurors heard four days of testimony and argument in Banks’ trial this week.

Though Banks’ was the shortest trial in the case yet, it was the longest a jury has deliberated. In three prior trials for other ex-players, juries deliberated 4½ hours at the longest and 2½ at the shortest before delivering guilty verdicts.

Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore argued in closing the case on Thursday that jurors should not be swayed by the victim’s courage or willpower to take the stand. She testified Wednesday.

“She was physically helpless, and they took advantage of that. A crime of opportunity to degrade and defile,” he said.

“They didn’t destroy her, but she’s not the same person.”

Four times since the rape, she’s returned to the same courtroom for trials. January 2015. April 2016. June 2016. And now, June 2017.

Two men, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, both 23, were found guilty. After a mistrial in 2015 because of an issue with a juror, each man was found guilty again and is now serving more than a decade in prison.

A fourth man, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, has pleaded not guilty, testified against his former teammates and is yet to go to trial.

According to court testimony, the woman and Vandenburg had dated a few times after the towering, 6-foot-6 tight end recruit arrived on Vanderbilt’s campus in June 2013.

One Saturday night that month, both were drinking at Tin Roof bar on Demonbreun Hill.

The last thing she remembers is a blue drink Vandenburg gave her. Six hours later, she woke up in an empty room she did not recognize.

What happened in between was caught on camera by three men convicted in her case.

Nashville police detectives recovered more than 40 images and three videos of the rape, taken on Vandenburg’s, Batey’s and Banks’ cellphones.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman said the jury had ample evidence — including those images — that showed Banks penetrated the unconscious woman with a water bottle and touched her vagina.

And even when he wasn’t physically participating, she said Banks aided his teammates and taking pictures.

After Banks and McKenzie fled the dorm to their room four floors up, surveillance video shows the woman partially clothed on the hallway floor. Vandenburg called his teammates for help and put the woman back in his bed.

Norman said Banks’ defense was like a gang member claiming a murder was justified because it was required by the gang’s rules.

Put more simply, she said in closing: “It was an excuse.”

In every closing argument in the case, the prosecution left the jury with an emotional message. The crime happened four years ago, but its impact is lasting.

And there are only four people to blame for that, Moore said. Not a football team, not a culture of loyalty, not bullying.

“This man,” Moore told the jury Thursday, turning to Banks, “left a fellow human being like a piece of trash. Laid out like garbage.”

