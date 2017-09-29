The second full day of testimony started in the trial for Tyler Enix Wednesday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - After a week of testimony, the case against Tyler Enix is in the hands of the jury.

Enix, 38, is accused of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Kimberly Enix, and kidnapping their 2-year-old daughter in October 2015. Kimberly was found stabbed to death in their Fountain City home.

The medical examiner testified Kimberly had 47 stab wounds which included defensive wounds on her left hand and forearms.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said the couple's history was always leading up to this moment, and said Enix was in a rage when he killed Kimberly.

The defense, in their closing arguments, contend that Enix "just lost it" and was filled with raging emotion because he couldn't live without her. They said Enix can't be found guilty of first degree murder because there was no previous intent.



Kimberly Enix and her 2-year-old daughter Brooklynne (Photo: Submitted, WBIR)

