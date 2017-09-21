Jury deliberations end for day in Holly Bobo murder case

Jurors listened to nine days of testimony in the trial for murder defendant Zach Adams. Photo: WSMV. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, NBC)

SAVANNAH, TENN. - After six years of questions and delays and a week of shocking and emotional testimony, jurors are now deciding if Zach Adams is guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.

Judge C. Creed McGinley released the jury to begin deliberations just after 3 p.m. on Thursday after nearly four hours of closing arguments.

The jury spent about three hours on deliberations before breaking for the night. Deliberations will resume Friday morning.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman started off the state's closing argument just after 10 a.m. Thursday by reiterating the horrible things they say happened to Bobo the day she was taken and was never seen again.

Bobo's father put his arm around his wife as they listened to the state's closing argument.

Slowly and deliberately, Hagerman took jurors back through the day Bobo vanished.

He claims Shayne Austin took Bobo and that all four suspects raped her before Adams and Jason Autry killed her and got rid of her body.

Hagerman then reminded the jury about the many people who corroborated the horrific story, saying Adams confessed to two different people.

Hagerman told the jury that it's time to do what is right and that the time is now.

Prosecutors reminded the jury that while investigators first suspected convicted rapist Terry Britt, they ultimately found nothing linking him to the crimes.

The state then took a huge jab at the TBI and, in particular, the case manager at the time, Terry Dicus, saying they should have known who took Bobo in the first few weeks, but they messed up instead.

The defense began delivering their closing argument just after 11 a.m. They claim Adams is "100 percent innocent" and are accusing prosecutors of having no evidence.

Adams' attorney says the state's story is full of lies and the suspects don't match the descriptions.

She claims the state's star witness, co-defendant Jason Autry, testified to avoid the death penalty later.

"Autry sold his death penalty to the state and the only price he had to pay was this tall tale," the attorney said.

After the defense finishes and prosecutors give their rebuttal argument, it's up to the jurors to consider nine days of gut-wrenching and conflicting testimony and try to unanimously agree on a verdict.

The defense ended closing arguments around 1 p.m.

After a lunch break, the state gave its rebuttal argument.

