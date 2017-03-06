Dennis Mills Jr.

Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial of a former Knox County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant charged with child rape.

Dennis Mills Jr. was arrested in April 2014 on seven counts of raping a child and rape by an authority figure.

Court documents at the time showed the abuse had lasted for a year, before the child victim came forward.

Records show Mills started in corrections at the Knox County jail and worked his way up to patrol. In 2000, he worked on the juvenile crime task force- a unit that investigates and arrests adults accused of abusing children. The unit also works with children to reduce the number of juvenile crimes.

At the time of his arrest and termination in April 2014, Mills was a Lieutenant in the Warrants division.

As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, they had not yet picked a jury, according to the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk's Office.

