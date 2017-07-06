Jury selection for Bobo murder trial starts Thursday

MEMPHIS, TENN. (WMC) - Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history is set to begin Thursday.
Zach Adams will stand trial, charged with the murder of Holly Bobo, a west Tennessee nursing student that disappeared in 2011.
Adams is one of two brothers accused of killing Bobo, 20.
Three years after Bobo’s death, her remains were found in a wooded area in Decatur County.
Adams’ brother Dylan is expected to plead the fifth during the trial.
Prosecutors are expected to introduce a gun as evidence during the trial, but it’s unclear what the connection to the case is.
A third man, Jason Autry, is also charged in the investigation.
