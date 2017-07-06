Jury selection for Bobo murder trial starts Thursday

Zach Adams (Photo: Photo: Kenneth Cummings/The Jackson Sun)

MEMPHIS, TENN. (WMC) - Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history is set to begin Thursday.

Holly Bobo. WSMV

Zach Adams will stand trial, charged with the murder of Holly Bobo, a west Tennessee nursing student that disappeared in 2011.

Adams is one of two brothers accused of killing Bobo, 20.





Zach Adams (Photo: Photo: Kenneth Cummings/The Jackson Sun)

Three years after Bobo’s death, her remains were found in a wooded area in Decatur County.

Adams’ brother Dylan is expected to plead the fifth during the trial.

Prosecutors are expected to introduce a gun as evidence during the trial, but it’s unclear what the connection to the case is.

A third man, Jason Autry, is also charged in the investigation.

Holly Bobo murder suspect Jason Autry was led into the Decatur County Courthouse on April 30 saying, ‘Please pray. I need help.’ (Photo: MEGAN SMITH/The Jackson Sun)

