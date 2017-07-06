WBIR
Close

Jury selection for Bobo murder trial starts Thursday

Dec. 14, 2016: A judge has set the trial date for the first suspect in the Holly Bobo murder case.

WBIR 11:08 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

MEMPHIS, TENN. (WMC) - Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history is set to begin Thursday.

Zach Adams will stand trial, charged with the murder of Holly Bobo, a west Tennessee nursing student that disappeared in 2011.

RELATED: Trial date set in Holly Bobo murder case

Adams is one of two brothers accused of killing Bobo, 20.


Three years after Bobo’s death, her remains were found in a wooded area in Decatur County.

Adams’ brother Dylan is expected to plead the fifth during the trial.

 

RELATED: Suspect in Holly Bobo murder case may make plea deal

Prosecutors are expected to introduce a gun as evidence during the trial, but it’s unclear what the connection to the case is.

A third man, Jason Autry, is also charged in the investigation.

WCRB/WMC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories