Jury selection underway for Norman Clark retrial

KNOXVILLE - Jury selection was underway Monday morning for the retrial of the Knoxville man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend and their unborn child in 2011.

Norman Clark was charged with the murder of Brittany Eldridge, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant with a son she named Zeke. She claimed the child was his and wanted his support.

The prosecution claimed Clark killed her because he didn't want the baby. The defense said that Clark was wrongfully accused, and there was no DNA evidence tying Clark to the crime scene.

A jury said it was "hopelessly deadlocked" and could not come to a final decision at a trial in August of 2015.

Because the jury could not come to a decision, prosecutors asked that Clark be retried for the same crime.

Dateline NBC has been following this case, and conducted an interview with Clark after the mistrial which has not yet aired on television. Prosecutors wanted to force Dateline producers to turn over the video, but a judge denied that request last year.

