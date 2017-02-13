Jury weighs case against man accused of terrorizing families

Michael Benanti (Photo: Custom)

A panel of East Tennessee jurors is now weighing the fate of a Pennsylvania man accused of terrorizing several families in a scheme to force bank employees to rob their own banks.

The jury began Monday deliberating the case against Michael Benanti after hearing testimony over two weeks. Among the key witnesses: Benanti's old friend and alleged co-defendant Brian S. Witham, who spent several days last week testifying against Benanti in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

Jurors began mulling Benanti's fate after closing arguments by the government and Benanti's lawyers.

They'll resume deliberations Tuesday morning at the downtown courthouse. The trial began Jan. 30, and if Benanti is convicted he'll likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A convicted felon who federal prosecutors say is a slick con man, Benanti faces a 23-count indictment that includes carjacking and bank extortion.

Witham already has pleaded guilty to helping Benanti in the crimes.

Benanti and Witham, who have served prison time together, were accused of confronting two Knoxville area families in their homes in 2015. Prosecutors allege they targeted a Y-12 Federal Credit Union executive in April 2015 and a SmartBank loan officer and his family in July 2015.

Their scheme involved having the bank employee go get money from their employer while the men held their families at gunpoint, according to the government.

The men also tried unsuccessfully to get money from an Elizabethton, Tenn., teller while holding her 3-year-old son outside a bank parking lot, according to the government.

When identifying potential victims, prosecutors say, the convicts plotted well in advance the routes they'd use before, during and after their crimes. They often used social media such as Facebook to learn more about potential victims, the government alleges.

They stole vehicles - and tried to steal vehicles - from car dealerships that they'd use in their kidnappings and as escape vehicles, the indictment alleges. They'd destroy the vehicles - sometimes multiple vehicles - when they were through to try to hide their tracks.

The accused robbers made up false names and identifications and set up quarters in residences that became their lairs, according to records. One hideout was in a cabin in Maggie Valley, N.C.

Authorities caught them in November 2015 driving a stolen car near Asheville, N.C.

After they were caught, according to the government, Benanti and Witham were found with "multiple targeting packets containing detailed information about bank employees of newly targeted banks," records state.

