KCSO: Corryton man attacked, robbed in his home

An intruder attacked a Corryton man with a metal pipe late Tuesday in his home and then fled with the man's Nissan Altima, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Robert McCowan, 65, is being treated in an area hospital for head wounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

McCowan was assaulted by a stranger shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. He found the man inside his Shelton Road house when he arrived home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The attacker took "multiple items" as well as the car.

A description of the robber has not been released.

Deputies seek the public's help in the case.

McCowan's Nissan was still missing as of Wednesday night.

It's described as a gray-blue, four-door 2008 Altima. According to the Sheriff's Office, it has Tennessee tag 795-DCV.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2242.

