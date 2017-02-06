KCSO: Couple found dead in West Knox County home

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple discovered on Monday night.

A neighbor found Irene H. Alexander, 87, and Hamilton C. Alexander,87, dead inside their home on Bob Gray Road, according to KCSO. The neighbor became concerned after the couple’s garage and house doors were left open for “an extended period of time.”

An initial investigation indicates Irene Alexander died from a gunshot wound, and Hamilton Alexander died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities transported the couple’s bodies to the Regional Forensic Center to determine the cause of death.

