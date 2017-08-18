KCSO: Dog charges, bites civil warrants officer in leg

KNOX COUNTY - A civil warrants officer is recovering after a dog charged and bit her while she was serving a show cause order on a man on Roscoe Lane Friday morning.

Just before 7:45 a.m. Friday, Officer Rhonda Steele approached the residence and heard the dog barking. She advised the man to restrain the dog before opening the main and storm doors. The man opened the main door and the dog charged the storm door causing it to open, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the dog bit Steele in the leg. She was transported by another officer to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was treated and released.

The dog was owner surrendered and transported by a KCSO Animal Control officer to Young-Williams Animal Center.

