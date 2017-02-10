KCSO finds pit bull shot, seeks more information

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a pit bull found with a gunshot wound earlier this week.
KCSO Animal Control responded to a call of a severely injured dog on Alco Loop Road in Mascot on Tuesday.
The dog was not wearing tags and did not have a microchip. KCSO said the dog is a light brown female pit bull with white hair on her neck, chest and paws.
The pit bull weighs about 40 pounds, and was wearing a faded camouflage collar.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (856)215-2243.
Go to the KCSO’s Facebook page for more information.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs