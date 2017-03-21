KCSO: Home robbery suspects held five people at gunpoint

CORRYTON - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home robbery.
Two suspects held five people at gunpoint, assaulted and robbed them at a Walter Road home just before 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to KCSO.
KCSO said one of the suspects was wearing a green bandana and used a green bandana to cover his handgun.
The other suspect wore a black sweatshirt with sliver and red writing. She also was wearing blue jeans, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit at (865)215-2243.
