KCSO investigating overnight shooting

KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of an overnight shooting off Clinton Highway.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 6320 Clinton Highway just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.When they arrived, they found Sherri England, 53, with a single gunshot wound.

England was conscious and talking to officers when they arrived, and was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say her account of what happened is different from other witnesses, so they are still working to determine what happened.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO’s Major Crimes unit at (865) 215-2243.

