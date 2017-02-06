Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a potential kidnapping Monday afternoon at Quarry Trail Apartments in South Knox County.

Witnesses told deputies two young black men forced a young woman into a green older model Honda Accord and drove away around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses said the woman was screaming.

Detectives are working to identify the woman.

Quarry Trail Apartments are located at 1410 Sandstone Loop Way.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2243.

The apartment complex markets itself as a place for UT students.

Quarry Trail management sent out a notice to residents Monday night.

"This notice is to make you aware of recently suspected criminal activity within our Community," the notice states. "The authorities are actively investigating this activity and our Quarry Trail staff is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Quarry Trail residents also are being reminded to maintain an awareness of what's happening in the complex around them and to keep their doors locked at all times.

"In light of the suspected criminal activity, the authorities have agreed to increase patrols for the near future in the area, and we have also hired a private security company to patrol, as well," the Quarry Trail notice states.

