2 dead, 1 injured in Halls shooting between neighbors

Two people are dead and a third person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting between neighbors in a Halls neighborhood, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a woman called around 5:45 p.m. to say her husband had been shot.

When deputies arrived on Foxglen Boulevard, they found the husband dead inside their home at 7608 Foxglen Boulevard. The woman also had a gunshot wound. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in stable condition.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies then found a second man dead with a single gunshot wound to the head behind the house next door at 7612 Foxglen Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said witnesses told deputies there was an ongoing dispute between the neighbors that lead to the shooting. The sheriff's office did not know what the dispute was about.

Officials said it is too soon to say if the shooting was a murder-suicide, but it appears the second man shot himself. Autopsies will be conducted on the two bodies.

Investigators believe there were three shots from a handgun were fired in total.

The sheriff's office has not released the identities of the people involved.

