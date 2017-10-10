KCSO responding to incident on Emory Road

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident on Emory Road. Oct. 10, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident on Emory Road near Lanchashire Blvd.

There is a heavy police presence on the scene near the Broadacres subdivision and Powell High School, including several marked and unmarked cruisers, and at least one ambulance.

The sheriff's office responded to the scene a little after 6 p.m.

A WBIR reporter on the scene said there appears to be a body covered with a tarp lying on the ground next to a car.

