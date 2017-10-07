KCSO searches for two suspected armed robbers

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a robbery that happened at Farragut Cleaners Friday afternoon.

One suspect held a gun up to the clerk and demanded money, KCSO said in a Facebook post.

One of the men is said to have dressed as a woman in the robbery, according to KCSO.

KCSO says both suspects drove off in either a blue or black Kia Optima or dark blue or black Honda Civic. Knox County Sheriff's Office asks for anyone with any information about the robbery to call them at (865) 215-2243.

