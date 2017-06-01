KCSO: Serial burglar now behind bars

Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff's Office

KNOXVILLE - Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested a man charged with four counts of armed robbery.

39-year-old Mark Allen Islitzer was taken into custody by KCSO's Special Investigations and Major Crime Units at the Red Roof Inn off Central Ave. Pike.

Islitzer robbed several payday loan locations and a restaurant in the last two weeks, according to a release from KCSO.

Investigators said he robbed one location twice, Check Advance of America, off N. Cedar Bluff on both Saturday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 31.

Other locations include Cash Express, located at 8373 Kingston Pike, Subway off Walbrook Drive and Walker Springs Road and an Advance America located off Tazewell Pike, according to the release.

Islitzer is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $90,000 bond.

