KCSO warns of MoneyPak phone scam

KCSO warns the public not to fall prey to phone scam. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a bizarre phone scam targeting people in the area.

KCSO said on its Facebook page a caller will tell victims that he or she has an outstanding warrant. They then tell the victim to purchase a green and white MoneyPak prepaid card at Kroger with a certain amount of money on it.

The caller then receives the prepaid card number from the victim, withdrawing the money and ensuring the victim it will speed up the booking process.

From there, they instruct the victim to wait in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility for an officer to meet them in the parking lot.

KCSO said law enforcement agencies would never operate in this way. They ask if people receive a similar phone to not give out money or personal information, and to call KCSO at (865) 215-2243 or their respective law enforcement agency.

