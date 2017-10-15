Kidnapping and rape among charges for Knoxville man who ran from authorities

Brent Davis Courtesy KCSO

KNOXVILLE - A man is behind bars after being arrested for kidnapping and rape.

Friday afternoon, Knox County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 32-year-old Brent Davis in South Knoxville.

Officers from KCSO’s Patrol, Criminal Warrants, Family Crisis Units and a KCSO helicopter provided assistance.

Around 4 p.m. they located Davis at Mojos Market on Maryville Pike. Davis fled but was later arrested after a foot pursuit.

He faces additional charges of evading and resisting arrest.

Troubles began the previous Wednesday when law enforcement attempted to take him into custody in Mascot for outstanding warrants. He fled from the officers.

Then police say Davis was wanted for an incident that occurred Thursday which resulted in charges of two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft.

He is currently being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $237,000 bond.

