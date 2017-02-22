Kingsport police arrest 18-year-old murder suspect

Anthony Lee Moosman, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. (Photo: Kingsport Police Department)

KINGSPORT - Officers with the Kingsport Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night suspected of murder after he opened fire on two men during a robbery.

Anthony Lee Moosman, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Officers found two men with multiple gunshot wounds at a four-unit apartment building on the 300 block of Lynn Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The police were following up on a report of a shooting incident.

Authorities found Stephen R. Caudill dead inside one of the apartments. Officers found a marijuana growing operation inside the apartment.

Police found the other victim outside on the front porch of another apartment. Sullivan County EMS took the other victim to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. The other victim is listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Kingsport police believe Moosman came into an apartment armed with a handgun in an attempt to rob Caudill and the other victim of drugs and money. Moosman opened fire with the handgun at some point during the robbery, according to Kingsport police.

Police said the gunfire killed Caudill and critically wounded the other victim. The other victim collapsed on the porch trying to get to another apartment for help.

Officers spotted Moosman in the area of the Miller Village Apartments on the 3800 block of Eastline Drive around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Moosman tried to unsuccessfully run away from officers.

Authorities transported Moosman to the Kingsport City Jail. An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

A presiding judge determined Moosman does not have eligibility for bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

