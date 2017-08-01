Dollhouse defeats would-be thief in Kingsport

The woman was seen on video picking up the large dollhouse, carrying it out of the warehouse and trying to put it in her trunk. When it wouldn't fit in the trunk, she tried to put it in the back seat.

KINGSPORT, TENN. - She should have brought a bigger vehicle.

The Kingsport Police Department is hoping someone will recognize a woman who was caught on camera trying to steal a $1000 dollhouse out of an unlocked storage unit.

It happened at Action Rental on Ryder Drive in Kingsport around 11 a.m. on June 27.

You can see the woman carrying the dollhouse out of the warehouse and trying to put it in her trunk. But it didn't fit. When that failed, she tried to put it in the back seat. Oops again!

After her failed attempts, the woman abandoned the dollhouse and drove away.

Investigators said she was driving what appeared to be a black Oldsmobile Alero or a similarly styled 4-door mid-sized sedan.

Anyone who recognizes her or her vehicle or has any information which may help solve this case, is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. You can also submit anonymous tips to the “Citizen Feedback” forms.

