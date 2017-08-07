Kingston police sergeant recovering after hit-and-run

Kingston police sergeant Jerry Singleton

Kingston police arrested a person suspected of hitting and badly hurting a Kingston police officer with their truck while fleeing a traffic stop.

The Kingston Police Department said Sergeant Jerry Singleton is recovering at UT Medical Center after a truck carrying a car hauler ran over him Sunday night.

Singleton pulled the truck over on a traffic stop and was standing next to the driver's door when it drove off. The car hauler then struck Singleton, injuring him. Singleton is currently awaiting surgery for injuries to his knees.

Police arrested the suspect later, who hasn't been identified yet.

© 2017 WBIR.COM