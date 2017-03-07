Knox Co. commission candidate accused of sexual battery

R. Larry Smith announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the Knox County School Board race. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A candidate for Knox County Commission is accused of sexual battery.

A family friend claims that R. Larry Smith, who previously represented the 7th district on commission and is now running for an at-large seat, came by her home last month to sell life insurance. She says he touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her.

In the report, Smith says he did visit her home and hugged her, but denies any inappropriate contact. 10News was unable to reach Smith on Tuesday for comment.

Smith was charged but not convicted of aggravated rape in 1984, and has been adamant that no such crime occurred then.

Smith announced his candidacy in November for the county commission seat, which will be on the ballot in 2018.

