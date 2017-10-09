Knox Co. inmate dies in transport to UT Medical, sheriff's office says

KNOX COUNTY - A Knox County inmate died on the way to the hospital late Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Paul Franklin Sellers, Jr., 51, was being transported from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to UT Medical Center when he died. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, corrections officers responded to his cell at 10:28 p.m.

The Knox County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Sellers was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with possession of a firearm. He also faced drug charges. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a warrant at his house on Union School Road and found marijuana, scales, baggies, and 5 long guns with ammunition.

According to the sheriff's office, Sellers had served time in the state penitentiary on drug charges and burglary.

