Knox County authorities investigate deadly shooting

Knox County authorities are investigating after finding a man shot dead in his home on New Year's Eve.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the body of 32-year-old Adam Davis was discovered by a friend at his home on Highland View Drive New Year's Eve around 3:00 a.m.
Davis had multiple gunshot wounds and his body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for examination.
KCSO's Major Crimes unit is investigating.
