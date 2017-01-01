Knox County authorities investigate deadly shooting

Knox County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WBIR)

Knox County authorities are investigating after finding a man shot dead in his home on New Year's Eve.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the body of 32-year-old Adam Davis was discovered by a friend at his home on Highland View Drive New Year's Eve around 3:00 a.m.

Davis had multiple gunshot wounds and his body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for examination.

KCSO's Major Crimes unit is investigating.