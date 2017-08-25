Knox deputy quits amid investigation into Gatlinburg bar episode

Photo courtesy Knox County Sheriff's Office

A Knox County deputy quit Friday amid an investigation into a complaint that he had a drunken confrontation earlier this week at a Gatlinburg bar, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

James Schirnglone, 43, was to be fired Friday, according to spokeswoman Martha Dooley. An investigation began Tuesday.

Gatlinburg police were called about 7:50 p.m. Monday to a business identified as Back Street Etc. at 206 Longbranch Road.

Schirnglone, who graduated from the office's regional academy in 2014, caused a disturbance there, an incident report states.

Workers there told officers Schirnglone had gone to the Back Street with three people and ordered drinks.

Employee Jonathan Parker, 28, said Schirnglone balked at first when asked to show his identification to buy alcohol, according to the report. He appeared "aggressive and belligerent," the report states.

Schirnglone pulled up a table that had been screwed into the floor, the report states. He was asked to pay up and leave.

During an argument about the table, the bar's Barbara Parker "was struck in the hand by the table, causing a bruise to form on the top of her right hand," the report states. "Barbara Parker stated that this injury was caused by Schirnglone and his reckless and aggressive behavior."

After Jonathan Parker told Schirnglone he was going to call the police, Schirnglone came at Parker "in an aggressive manner and presented an ID to him that showed Schirnglone is a police officer," the report states.

Barbara Parker, 63, didn't want medical attention but she did want to press charges, according to the report.

Gatlinburg Officer Nathan Hatfield spoke to Schirnglone, dressed in a white shirt and black shorts, outside the bar.

"Schirnglone stated that he had been in the establishment and that for no reason at all, the female bartender approached him and asked him in an aggressive manner to leave the premises," Hatfield reported. "Schirnglone stated that he then left and did not know any further information."

To Hatfield, Schirnglone looked like he was drunk.

He smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

"When asked, Schirnglone stated that he had consumed 4-5 beers," the report states.

Police didn't take Schirnglone into custody.

As he walked away, he yelled in public, " ---- these guys," alluding to three Gatlinburg officers on the scene. He also threatened to sue people, according to the report.

© 2017 WBIR.COM