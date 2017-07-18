Knoxville armed burglary caught on camera, 2 suspects at large

KPD has asked for help identifying 2 of the 3 suspects accused in a Knoxville armed burglary. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for help identifying suspects accused of burglarizing a home on Magnolia Avenue.

At around 11:17 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary at the home. Video shows three males, one armed with a handgun, enter the home and ransack it.

According to KPD, the suspects left with electronic items, a knife, and cash.

The suspect in the yellow hat has been identified as Benton Laurence Jones. He was arrested on July 14. Jones faces charges including aggravated burglary, theft, and simple possession. His bond has been set at $51,000.





Investigators are still working to identify the two remaining suspects.

If you have information on this incident or know the identity of the suspects, please call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

