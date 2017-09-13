Knoxville man charged with assaulting a fetus

Jared Rashaun Stephens (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A Knoxville man is charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a fetus.

Jared Rashaun Stephens, 27, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's Office Family Crisis Unit.

Investigators say the charges stem from a domestic violence incident that happened on September 11.

Stephens has a criminal history in Knox County that includes domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault (strangulation), according to KCSO. He is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $40,000 bond.

The KCSO Family Crisis Unit investigates cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, animal abuse, and cyber investigations. The unit may be reached at (865) 215-6820 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. After 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, please call (865) 215-2243 for assistance.

