Knoxville man dies in Louisiana officer-involved shooting

(Photo: Screenshot of KTVE/KARD Video) (Photo: NBC)

LINCOLN PARISH, LA. - Louisiana State Police have said a Knoxville man died in an deputy-involved shooting in Lincoln Parish on Tuesday.

Joshua Mark Cloud, 22, of Knoxville was killed after a deputy returned fire following a traffic stop in Simsboro Tuesday.

The deputy was shot in his bulletproof vest and released from a local hospital later in the afternoon.

The agency's investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

Michael Reichardt, Troop F public information officer, confirmed that a Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The incident started around noon as a traffic stop for reasons not yet specified by authorities.

During the stop, Cloud reportedly became combative and produced a gun and fired at the deputy, hitting him in his bulletproof vest with one round.

The deputy returned fire. Cloud was hit and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Simsboro High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to its proximity to the incident.

"I would like to offer thanks to the outpouring of appreciation and concern that this office has received from the public and surrounding jurisdictions," Sheriff Mike Stone said.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM