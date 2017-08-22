A Knoxville man faces a second-degree murder charge in the March killing of a man who police say was defending his grandmother.

Lebarron Cade, 54, also faces a domestic assault charge. The Knox County grand jury handed up the indictment Aug.15, records show.

Cade is to be arraigned in Knox County Criminal Court on Sept. 18.

He is accused of killing Samuel Mitchell III the night of March 15 at 125 Alice St. Knoxville police found Mitchell dead in the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police took Cade into custody after arriving on the scene.

According to a warrant, a witness told police Mitchell had been arguing with Cade about him being physically abusive to Mitchell's grandmother. Mitchell got a gun and asked Cade to leave, but he refused, according to the warrant.

According to one witness, the two struggled over the gun and Cade forced it toward Mitchell's head when it went off.

