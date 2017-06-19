Knoxville Police search for suspect accused in weekend assault

Police lights.

KNOXVILLE - Officers responded to an aggravated assault on Pleasant Ridge Road Sunday morning.

At around 11 a.m., officers said they found a 28-year-old female inside her apartment suffering from numerous stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to Knoxville Police.

This incident is being investigated as a case of domestic violence and the suspect has been identified. The apartment was processed for evidence and multiple witnesses were interviewed by investigators.

KPD said efforts are underway to locate the suspect.

