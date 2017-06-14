Knoxville Police: Suspect bites officer's thumb off during traffic stop

Knoxville Police Officers attacked by suspect during traffic stop (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Two Knoxville Police Department officers are being treated after a suspect bit one officer's thumb off and injured another officer's leg during a fight.

According to KPD, Officer Trey Lane and Tim Edwards were conducting a traffic enforcement on Woodbine Avenue around 1:16 p.m. Wednesday. The man, identified as Alexander Ray Johnson, was driving an Acura MDX and traveling 12 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Knoxville Police Officers attacked by suspect during traffic stop (Photo: Custom)

Knoxville Police Officers attacked by suspect during traffic stop (Photo: Custom)

The officers conducted a traffic stop on the Acura near the intersection of Woodbine and Milligan Street. Johnson, a self-proclaimed Sovereign Hebrew Israelite Citizen, refused to comply with the officer's request, according to Knoxville Police.

Police said there was no legal license plate on the vehicle only a Sovereign Hebrew Israelite sign.

Knoxville Police Officers attacked by suspect during traffic stop (Photo: Custom)

While attempting to place the Johnson into custody, police said the suspect began assaulting the officers.

During the fight, investigators said the suspect bit off the end of Officer Trey Lane's thumbs. The second officer, Tim Edwards, received a leg injury during the fight. Both officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Knoxville Police Officers attacked by suspect during traffic stop (Photo: Custom)

Alexander Ray Johnson has been detained in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on traffic charges. The suspect will be charged this evening with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was not injured.

A female passenger in the suspect's vehicle has been detained for questioning and is expected to be released, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officer Lane has been with KPD since June 2006. Officer Edwards has been with KPD since March 2005.

© 2017 WBIR.COM