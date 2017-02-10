A Knoxville man was taken into custody Friday afternoon following a standoff that lasted several hours.
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department went to Michael K. Santi's Rennoc Road home around 9:45 a.m. to serve an Aggravated Assault warrant.
KPD said the 49-year-old was accused of assaulting and strangling his live-in girlfriend until she passed out during an incident earlier this week.
When officers approached the home they heard a noise that sounded like a gun shot, so officers retreated to a safe location then requested negotiators and the Special Operations Squad.
Negotiators tried to contact Santi, but never got a response.
When SOS members entered the home they found Santi hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody without incident.
