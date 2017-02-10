WBIR
Close
Closings Alert 9 closing alerts
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Knoxville standoff ends peacefully, suspect found hiding in attic

WBIR 3:49 PM. EST February 10, 2017

A Knoxville man was taken into custody Friday afternoon following a standoff that lasted several hours. 

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department went to Michael K. Santi's Rennoc Road home around 9:45 a.m. to serve an Aggravated Assault warrant. 

KPD said the 49-year-old was accused of assaulting and strangling his live-in girlfriend until she passed out during an incident earlier this week. 

When officers approached the home they heard a noise that sounded like a gun shot, so officers retreated to a safe location then requested negotiators and the Special Operations Squad. 

Negotiators tried to contact Santi, but never got a response. 

When SOS members entered the home they found Santi hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody without incident. 

 

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories