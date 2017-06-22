KPD: 1 dead, 2 hurt in South Knoxville shooting

Shooting on Joe Lewis Road. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting in south Knoxville.

The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in a parking lot on Joe Lewis Road at Daylily Drive, near the Montgomery Village apartments.

KPD confirmed all the victims were male.

Investigators are gathering evidence and conducting interviews at this time. No arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.

© 2017 WBIR.COM