KPD: 1 dead, 2 hurt in South Knoxville shooting

WBIR 2:36 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

KNOXVILLE - One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting in south Knoxville.

The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in a parking lot on Joe Lewis Road at Daylily Drive, near the Montgomery Village apartments.

KPD confirmed all the victims were male. 

Investigators are gathering evidence and conducting interviews at this time. No arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.

