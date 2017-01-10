KPD: Armed robbery suspect stole $200 from lottery winner

Anyone with information on the person’s identity or information about the crime is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at (865)215-7212. Surveillance photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who stole $200 from a Tennessee Lottery winner.

The suspect put a gun to the victim’s side and demanded the lottery proceeds at the Thums Up Exxon located at 2561 East Magnolia Ave. on Jan. 1 around 9:56 p.m., according to KPD.

KPD said the man who cashed his lottery proceeds was entering his vehicle when the suspect, who also had been inside the store, approached him. The lottery winner was not injured, but handed over the money to the suspect.

The suspect then ran towards Cherry Street, according to KPD. Authorities said he was wearing a dark hoody during the crime.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity or about the crime is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at (865)215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

