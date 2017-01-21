KPD arrests nine in panhandling sting

Knoxville police arrested nine people in a panhandling operation Friday.
KPD said it conducted the operation to target panhandlers set up at major intersections and interstate exit ramps throughout the city. Police said they received numerous complaints from citizens about these areas.
All nine of the suspects were arrested and each are being charged with aggressive panhandling and obstructing the roadway.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs