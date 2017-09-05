KPD asks for help locating van, driver accused in deadly hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police have asked for help from the public locating the driver of a van accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, officers found Scott Armes at the intersection of Central Avenue Pike and Bruhin Road. He had just been hit by a van hit while he was riding his bike. Armes was taken to the hospital. He died on Aug. 29 from his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Armes was riding his bike east on Central Avenue Pike around 12:55 p.m. when he was hit by a van also driving east. The van took off on Bruhin Road.

Evidence recovered from the scene along with witness statements indicate the van that fled the scene is a gray 1999 – 2005 Chevrolet Astro van. The van lost a passenger-side mirror as a result of the collision with the bicyclist.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has information on the driver and the van, they are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2017 WBIR.COM