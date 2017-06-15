KPD: Burglar fires shots at neighbor in South Knoxville confrontation

Knoxville police are investigating a shooting reported to have occurred Thursday morning after a neighbor tried to stop a suspected house burglar in South Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department was called about 11:35 a.m. to a house in the 5600 block of Mayapple Drive.

A neighbor had seen an "unusual vehicle" parked in the home's driveway, according to KPD.

"The neighbor circled to watch and saw a male walk out of the house carrying a guitar. The neighbor pulled behind the driveway, to block the suspect vehicle," according to a release from Sgt. Jason Keck.

The burglar pointed a gun at the neighbor in the car, firing four shots into the vehicle, according to KPD. The victim drove away.

According to Keck, the suspect got into his white Chevrolet and drove away.

The burglar is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall. He drove a white Chevrolet Impala four-door "with a paper on the side window," according to Keck. The paper appeared to be the type that a used car lot would post on a vehicle.

