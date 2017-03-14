KPD: Convicted sex offender tried to arrange sex with 13-year-old girl

Justin Kyle Phelps (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after investigators say he arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) began an investigation on March 8. The girl's parents discovered that someone was communicating via the internet with their daughter, and they believed it was an adult. They also said the man had tried to get into the girl's bedroom at least twice.

ICAC investigators identified Justin Kyle Phelps, 26, of Monroe County, as the suspect. He was convicted in 2011 for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and is currently on the sex offender registry.

On Monday, officers arrested Phelps for Solicitation of a Minor - Aggravated Statutory Rape (Class E Felony) after he drove to what he thought was a meeting with the young teenager for sex.

Phelps was also charged with a Sex Offender Registry Violation.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and are working to identify them.



© 2017 WBIR.COM