KPD investigates deadly shooting in East Knoxville

Knoxville Police are looking for a shooting suspect after finding a man's body lying in a yard in East Knoxville.

According to KPD, the victim was found in the yard of a house at 2508 Louise Avenue. Police said the victim did not live at the residence and appeared to die with a gunshot wound.

According to an preliminary investigation Wednesday night, officers responded to a shots fired call a block where the body was discovered. Officers did a canvas search, bur were unable to find any evidence or witnesses to the shooting.

Investigators are still conducting interviews and gathering evidence at the neighborhood and will release more information as the investigation continues.

