KPD investigates East Knoxville shooting

Police investigate a shooting off Meadow View Road.

Knoxville police are investigating a shooting in East Knoxville.

According to Knox County Dispatch, the shooting happened at 310 Meadow View Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police were on the scene and closed the road at Holston Drive. According to KPD, two vehicles were involved in the shooting. One drove off before police arrive, the other crashed into a tree close to the scene.

Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to UT Medical.

Police said it is conducting a criminal investigation. We're continue to follow this story and will bring the latest updates.

© 2017 WBIR.COM