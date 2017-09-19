KPD investigating apparent homicide in Western Heights

Knoxville police are investigating the apparent killing of a man after his body was found Tuesday afternoon in a northwest Knoxville house.

The unnamed man's body was found a little after 3 p.m. when police were sent on a welfare check to the home at 1417 McSpadden St.

When police got inside they found the man lying dead on the floor, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk.

"It appears the male is a victim of a homicide," according to a release from DeBusk.

KPD investigators are working the case. They've got several leads, according to DeBusk.

The man's name and age will be released to the public after family members are notified.

© 2017 WBIR.COM