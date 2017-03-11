KPD investigating shooting in Northwest Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville police investigated a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m. officers responded to 1542 Texas Avenue in Northwest Knoxville.

A preliminary investigation found the male victim and suspect were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired once. The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to his ear and was taken to U.T. Medical Center in an ambulance.

Neither the victim nor the suspect are being identified at this time.

© 2017 WBIR.COM