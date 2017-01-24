WBIR
One injured in shooting on MLK Avenue

WBIR 10:33 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Knoxville police are investigating a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

KPD officers were called to MLK Avenue and Cherry Street shortly before 9 p.m. 

Officials said one victim was taken to UT Medical Center. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the KPD Crime & Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

 

