One injured in shooting on MLK Avenue

Knoxville police are investigating a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

KPD officers were called to MLK Avenue and Cherry Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Officials said one victim was taken to UT Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the KPD Crime & Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

