KPD looking for man who stole two guitars

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police are hoping the public can help them track down a guitar thief.

On August 28, investigators say the man ran into Lane Music store on Kingston Pike and grabbed two Fender electric guitars.

He ran out of the store, and witnesses say got into a gold 4-door vehicle. A woman was driving the car, and there was a child in the backseat. Police believe the car may have been a Toyota with a large dent in the driver’s side door.

The suspect is approximately 5’ 10” tall, weighs about 155 pounds and is about 30 years old.

If you recognize him or have information on this incident, call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212.

© 2017 WBIR.COM