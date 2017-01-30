Knoxville Police Headquarters.

Knoxville police are looking into a report that a Knox County Schools employee may have possessed child pornography, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk.

The investigation originates from a call that patrol officers responded to earlier this month, according to DeBusk. The department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got involved Jan. 24.

No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed, according to KPD.

10News contacted a school system spokeswoman but has not received comment.

